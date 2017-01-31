President Trump names Neil Gorsuch as his pick for vacant Supreme Court seat

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says he plans to nominate federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch for the vacant Supreme Court seat.

He made the announcement during a press conference in the East Wing of the White House Tuesday night.

The seat was vacated when ardent conservative Antonin Scalia died in Feb. 2016. The Republican-held Senate refused to consider then-President Barack Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland.

Gorsuch is the son of Anne Gorsuch Burford, the former head of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Reagan who was held in contempt of Congress and resigned under intense criticism, Judge Gorsuch was nominated to the federal bench in May 2006 after serving in the Bush-era Justice Department for two years.

Gorsuch’s legal record is sparser than Hardiman’s or Pryor’s, but what does exist closely mirrors Scalia’s legal thinking. An admirer of the late justice, he fondly regarded him as a “lion of the law.” He has written decisions that are critical of government regulations and in favor of religious freedom, and in 2013 sided with Hobby Lobby and other businesses and organizations religiously opposed to Affordable Care Act requirements mandating that employers provide contraception in their health insurance plans. The Supreme Court upheld that decision the following year.

Gorsuch is considered by conservatives to be pro-life. In 2006, he authored a book which criticized the legal arguments for assisted suicide and euthanasia. His arguments were “based on the idea that all human beings are intrinsically valuable and the intentional taking of human life by private persons is always wrong,” a view that closely mirrors the position held by the religious right. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School.

