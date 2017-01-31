× Our weather is quiet now, but it amps up with a larger storm this weekend

Our weather will be pretty uneventful today. Temperatures will get into the low 40s in Indy, however it will be a pretty gray day. North of I-70 you can expect skies to remain overcast through the afternoon. Areas south of I-70 will see a few more breaks, which will help temperatures build into the mid-40s.

Overall temperatures will trend DOWN over the next 4 days. Today will be the WARMEST day of the week, HOWEVER it will also be accompanied by a stiff wind. During the early afternoon, expect winds to gust up to 30 mph at times. By Friday we won’t get above freezing again.

Our weather through Friday will be pretty quiet with more clouds than sun each day.

The weekend is a 50:50 split. Saturday will be colder, but mainly dry. We will continue watching the forecast for SUNDAY evolve. A larger storm will impact central Indiana for the second half of the weekend. As of today, it appears that precipitation will start off as snow and change over to a rain/snow mix as temperatures get above freezing Sunday afternoon. Rain mixing in will cut down on any snow totals. We’ll continue to monitor this as it nears.