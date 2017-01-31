Neighbors question safety at intersection after teen hit by car, seriously injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Neighbors say Tuesday morning’s accident near 62nd Street and Zionsville Road was something that was bound to happen.

Around 6:15 a.m., the 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after a vehicle hit him while he was crossing the street. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the car was going eastbound on 62nd Street when it struck the teen

“I don’t know the situation but i can easily see it happening,” said neighbor Christy Futch.

Futch lives in the neighborhood surrounding the intersection. Police say the teen suffered extensive injuries and is currently in critical condition at St. Vincent Hospital. Now, people like Futch are raising questions about the safety of the intersection.

“People run this light continually- like a lot in the city, they push the limit. And if these kids are trying to cross, then there’s going to be a problem again.” Futch said.

Police say right now the circumstances behind the accident are unclear, though they say it appears to be an “unfortunate accident” and that the area not being well-lit played a role.

Futch says she hopes that by voicing her concerns, something can be done to make the intersection safer.

“I don’t want anything like this to happen again, this community has 300 houses and a lot of people moved to this community because of the school system and because the kids can walk –which is really a sad thing to say now that we’ve had this situation.”

Futch says one of her concerns is with this intersection is with the pedestrian signal. She says since it was installed its been erratically responsive, which makes it difficult for people trying to cross the road.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) has said that so far there have been no reports or complaints about the light, but said that a crew would be sent out to make sure everything is working correctly.

If there are any lights in your neighborhood that are having problems you can contact the Mayors Action Center at (317) 327-4MAC (4622). You can also visit their website or download the “Request Indy” mobile app.