Department of Homeland Security to discuss implementation of Trump’s executive order on immigration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security John Kelly will discuss President Trump’s execution order on immigration during a news conference Tuesday.

Kelly, Trump’s pick for the DHS post, will hold a news conference at noon. He will discuss the “operational implementation of the president’s executive orders.”

Others joining Kelly include U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Kevin McAleenan, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Thomas Homan, and Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) Acting Under Secretary David Glawe.