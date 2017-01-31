LIVE STREAM: Department of Homeland Security to discuss implementation of immigration ban

Airplane makes emergency landing on US 31 in Kokomo; no injuries reported

Posted 12:30 pm, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 12:37PM, January 31, 2017
ambulance-generic1

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind.– An airplane made an emergency landing Tuesday on U.S. 31 in Howard County.

The plane landed in the southbound lanes of U.S. 31, just north of County Road 300 South, around noon. Drivers should avoid the area for the time being.

Police said the pilot took off from Brownsburg and experienced trouble in the air, forcing the landing. The plane was not damaged.

No injuries were reported, according to Howard County EMA Director Janice Hart. Kokomo Police are investigating and the FAA has been called.

This story is developing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s