2 facing drug dealing charges after IMPD seizes heroin, meth from apartment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two suspected drug dealers were arrested Friday after police found heroin, meth, guns and thousands of dollars in cash in a south side apartment.

An IMPD detective was searching for a stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. when he determined the occupants of an apartment in the 3400 block of Carson Avenue might be in possession of it.

After confirming that he had the correct vehicle, the detective approached the apartment and spoke with 36-year-old Kenneth Angel and 29-year-old Erica Thompson. That’s when the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana and entered the residence.

During a search, the detective found 10 grams of heroin, seven grams of methamphetamine, numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, $3,761 in cash and three handguns

Angel and Thompson were arrested and preliminarily charged with dealing narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.