LIVE STREAM: President Trump names pick for vacant United States Supreme Court seat

2 facing drug dealing charges after IMPD seizes heroin, meth from apartment

Posted 7:46 pm, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 07:49PM, January 31, 2017
Kenneth Angel and Erica Thompson

Kenneth Angel and Erica Thompson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two suspected drug dealers were arrested Friday after police found heroin, meth, guns and thousands of dollars in cash in a south side apartment.

An IMPD detective was searching for a stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. when he determined the occupants of an apartment in the 3400 block of Carson Avenue might be in possession of it.

After confirming that he had the correct vehicle, the detective approached the apartment and spoke with 36-year-old Kenneth Angel and 29-year-old Erica Thompson. That’s when the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana and entered the residence.

During a search, the detective found 10 grams of heroin, seven grams of methamphetamine, numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, $3,761 in cash and three handguns

Angel and Thompson were arrested and preliminarily charged with dealing narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s