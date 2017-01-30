× Suspect in custody after far east side shooting leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a far east side shooting that killed a person Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the incident near the intersection of 30th Street and Mithoefer Road at approximately 3:06 p.m.

Police say the shooting victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, but succumbed to their injuries. We’re told a person has been detained.

Aggravated Assault detectives are also responding to the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.