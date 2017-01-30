× Sports insiders and sports talk hosts react to new Colts GM

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Colts fans have officially been introduced to their new general manager Chris Ballard. Right now, most people do not know too much about the new Colts GM.

“He seems to be praised by everyone in the NFL circles and he was viewed as maybe being a rising star,” said Derek Schultz of Query & Schultz on Fox Sports 975.

Most of the things that NFL insiders and local sports radio show hosts have heard about the 47-year-old GM are good.

“You look at the resume and it looks pretty good as far as Ballard is concerned. We will see where it ends up going,” said JMV of 93.5 & 1070 THE FAN.

“I think it was critical to Jim Irsay to get someone that he believes can mesh personalities and can come in and be an organizational guy,” said Jake Query of Query and Schultz on Fox Sports 975.

Ballard’s resume lists 16 years of NFL experience. 12 of those were with the Chicago Bears and the last four he spent with the Kansas City Chiefs. Sports analysts say that the newly named GM played a huge role in the Chiefs recent success, pushing them from being a 2-14 team when he started to three playoff appearances and winning the 4th most games in the NFL. A winning pattern that fans hope he continues with the Colts as he works hand in hand with head coach Chuck Pagano.

“Those two have to be on the same page because you are a little bit behind the 8-ball. You made this hire 3-4 weeks after the season ended and now you have to hit the ground running because the combine is just a little bit less than a month away,” said Kevin Bowen of Colts.com.

The new hire comes after the firing of former GM Ryan Grigson who was with the Colts for five years.

“Ryan Grigson fair or not became the scapegoat for what the problems have been the past few years,” said Jake Query of Query & Schultz on Fox Sports 975.

The Colts coach said Chuck Pagano will stay with the team for the 2017 season and then be evaluated by the new GM going forward.

“I’m going to be interested to see just how on board he will be with Chuck Pagano because make no mistake, Chuck Pagano is a lame duck going into the 2017 season and with a new GM I think it makes it even more so,” said JMV of 93.5 & 1070 THE FAN.

Analysts say Ballard has a lot of great talent out on the field and hopes he builds off of Andrew Luck, TY Hilton, and other key players but look forward to seeing a big change on defense to push the colts to the playoffs this year.

“The Colts are not a 2-14 team that all of a sudden you have to overhaul the roster big time; this is a team that is just a game or two away from getting back into the post season,” said Bowen.