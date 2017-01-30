× Police: Crash, road rage may have led to near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s near north side.

Officers responded to the scene at West 23rd Street and West Fall Creek Boulevard just after 12:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says the shooting is believed to be the result of road rage after an accident.

This story is developing.