LIVE STREAM: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds media briefing

Police: Crash, road rage may have led to near north side shooting

Posted 1:55 pm, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 02:08PM, January 30, 2017
File image

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s near north side.

Officers responded to the scene at West 23rd Street and West Fall Creek Boulevard just after 12:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says the shooting is believed to be the result of road rage after an accident.

This story is developing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s