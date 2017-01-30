Person in critical condition after shooting near Indianapolis Popeyes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a near northwest side shooting that has left a person in critical condition.

Police were called to the scene in the 3000 block of west 16th street just after 7 p.m.

Police tell CBS4 that the shooting victim was found near a Popeyes restaurant and was then transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

We have a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

