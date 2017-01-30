× Overnight snowfall keeps State Police busy with traffic issues in Putnam County

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. — The arrival of an early overnight snowfall kept Indiana State Putnamville Troopers busy from late Sunday night until early Monday morning with troopers responding to nearly 30 incidents along I-70 in Vigo and Clay counties.

INCIDENT BREAKDOWN:

Personal injuring crashes………2

Property damage crashes……..10

Vehicle slide-offs…………………..15

Assist stranded motorists………4

The personal injury crashes resulted in no life-threatening injuries and most incidents were the result of vehicles and tractor-trailers traveling too fast for conditions according to ISP.

Travel problems continued late Monday morning into rush hour as Indiana State Police and Parke County emergency agencies responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on US 41 near the 132 mile-marker (commonly referred to as Snake Hollow). Preliminary investigation revealed a blue 2001 Ford Ranger, pickup driven by 18-year-old Jacob M. Collom of Mecca, IN., was southbound on US 41 and lost control on the icy roadway as he attempted a left curve. The pickup left the roadway on the west side and rolled over.

While Jacob Collom was not injured, his three passengers were transported to Union Hospital of Clinton with complaints of pain. All three were wearing seatbelts and which helped in reducing their injuries according to State Police.