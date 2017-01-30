× New criminal justice complex to be built at site of former Citizens Energy coke plant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Sources tell CBS4 that Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Criminal Justice Reform Task Force have selected a location for a new criminal justice complex.

The new jail will be built at the site of the former Citizens Energy coke plant on the east side, according to sources familiar with the matter. The plant processed coke, a fuel derived from coal.

A formal announcement is expected Tuesday morning around 10 a.m.

The plant closed in 2007 due to an inability to compete against lower cost coke suppliers from China, according to Citizens Energy Group.

Ex-Mayor Greg Ballard’s plan to build a new criminal justice complex on the site of the former GM Stamping Plant failed in 2015 when there wasn’t the political or financial support to green light the eventual $1.8 billion project.

Mayor Hogsett’s task force utilized a 2013 market survey done for the Ballard administration to identify a dozen potential complex sites stretching from the county’s west to east sides.

The Task Force conducted dozens of public meetings throughout Marion County in 2016 as it developed the reform plan which also calls for changes in arrests, incarceration, bond and probation for offenders along with off-ramping arrestees with mental illness, substance abuse or homeless issues.

After the formal announcement Tuesday, the task force will begin arranging financing, developing a construction schedule, requesting bids and picking a builder within one year.