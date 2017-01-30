× Near seasonal temperatures and typical winter weather expected this week

After a COLD start we’re looking ahead to seasonal highs today with increasing afternoon clouds. Many of us will get JUST above freezing this afternoon.

Tonight, northern Indiana could see a bit of a wintry mix, but most of the precipitation will stay to the north of central Indiana through the AM drive on Tuesday.

Most of the work week will be uneventful in the weather department. We also do not have any major arctic outbreaks as far as temperatures are concerned!

We are monitoring a possible larger impact storm to roll in on Sunday. We will continue to to watch this storm evolve as we get closer, but there is the potential for a more significant snowfall for our region late in the weekend. Stay tuned!