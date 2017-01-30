× Muncie man arrested, accused of starting fire in ex-girlfriend’s apartment

MUNCIE, Ind.– A Muncie man was arrested after police say he set his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on fire.

On Jan. 25, police and fire crews were called to the scene in the 600 block of East Main Street around 7:45 p.m. on a report of a multi-family residential structure fire.

The apartment complex was evacuated and the Muncie Fire Department extinguished the fire.

An officer spoke with a woman on the scene named Amber Brown who said the fire originated in her apartment and was set intentionally by her ex-boyfriend Thomas Walker.

Brown said she and Walker were no longer in a relationship and claimed this was not the first time he set a fire in her residence. A police report from Dec. 4, 2016 shows an incident where she reported him setting her mattress on fire and beating her.

She told police Walker has a history of mental health issues and had been released from a psychiatric hospital three days before the fire. On each of those three days, she said he showed up uninvited.

According to court documents, Brown said Walker climbed into the apartment through her kitchen window that doesn’t lock. She was asleep on the couch at the time, and heard the sound of dishes rattling and his voice.

She said he told her he was in a bad mood because he didn’t have any cigarettes. He asked her for money and she refused. At this time, she claims Walker threw her television off the stand and knocked her food off her tray while saying, “I got something for you.”

Walker then went to the bathroom/bedroom are of the apartment. Brown called Muncie police to report his behavior and was still on the phone when a smoke alarm started going off.

She opened the shower curtain and threw a burning towel into the tub and turned the shower on before exiting the apartment.

Police investigated the apartment and found the burnt towel, along with a burnt pair of boxers. Fire damage was found on the bathroom floor, the bottom of the shower and on the back side of the bathroom door.