Large Trump effigy with former Soviet Union flag hung by noose in front of Indiana home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A large doll resembling President Donald Trump that was hung from a tree by a noose in Indiana has left some area residents uncomfortable.

WANE-TV reports the doll is adorned with a flag of the former Soviet Union and was hung in Fort Wayne after Trump’s inauguration. WANE went to the home where it’s hanging, but said no one answered the door. They’re told it’s owned by an army veteran.

A banner on the home says: “Trump is a disgrace to America & makes me ashamed I ever served.”

Jared Paden, who lives nearby, told WANE-TV it’s “shocking.”

“I don’t think it’s respectful to Trump and a lot of people that voted for him to be president. I don’t think they should do it, but I think it’s their right. They have the right of free speech. So, I’m not going to say they have to take it down, but I wish they would,” Paden said.

Police say the homeowner is protected by the right to free speech.

Oakdale Neighborhood President Tom Tiernon says residents respect the right to free speech, but they’re concerned “a line has been crossed.”