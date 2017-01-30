× Jury finds convicted Richmond Hill killer guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in murder-for-hire plot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mark Leonard, who’s already serving life without parole for his role in the deadly November 2012 explosion in the Richmond Hill subdivision, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder Tuesday.

The conviction stems from an alleged murder-for-hire plot he concocted from jail after his arrest in the Richmond Hill case. Prosecutors said Leonard wanted to hire a hit man to kill a key witness.

He tried to set the hit up through someone who turned out to be an undercover federal agent, prosecutors said. Leonard’s phone conversations about the plot were recorded at the jail.

Charges against Leonard in the murder-for-hire case were filed in 2013. At the time, Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Leonard wanted to pay the hit man $15,000 to carry out the plan. Leonard also offered $5,000 if the hit man could force the witness to call 911 and say he’d lied about the information he’d provided to investigators about the explosion.

Leonard’s sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. He faces an additional 20 to 50 years.

Leonard is also appealing his conviction in the house explosion case.

Leonard’s half-brother, Bob Leonard, is serving a life sentence without parole for the Richmond Hill explosion. The homeowner, Monserrate Shirley, was sentenced in December to 50 years.

Two friends of the Leonards were sentenced in the case. Gary Thompson is serving a 20-year sentence for his role in the explosion. Glenn Hults was sentenced to 1.5 years plus six months on work release.