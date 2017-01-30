Indy Eleven plans to apply to join Major League Soccer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indy Eleven have set its sights on the highest level of American soccer.

Officials with the Indianapolis soccer team they are pursuing one of the four Major League Soccer spots.

The team plans to submit paperwork to MLS headquarters in New York Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis will become the 12th city hoping to enter the league.

This news comes less than 30 days after the team current league, the North American Soccer League, received a stay of execution.

A potential stumbling block for the Eleven’s chances would be its unsettled stadium situation. The Eleven play in IUPUI’s Michael Carroll Stadium and had a proposed $82 million deal for a new stadium shot down by the state legislature in 2015.

The NASL club’s president, Jeff Belskus, told Sports Illustrated the club’s MLS stadium would be a public-private partnership and that owner Ersal Ozdemir and his partners would be kicking in a “significant amount of private money.”

If built the new stadium would be built between Lucas Oil Stadium and the White River.

“We have a lot of energy for building a soccer stadium here,” Belskus told SI. “We’ve proven Indianapolis has the fan base to support soccer. It will support pro soccer and it will support Major League Soccer … It’s so logical for us.”