Indiana newborns to wear red caps in Feb. to raise awareness about heart disease

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Newborns across Indiana will don red caps in February for American Heart Month.

The fashion choice is part of American Heart Association Little Hats, Big Hearts program, which raises awareness about heart disease.

On Monday, the organization delivered 200 caps to Franciscan Health and 75 red caps to Community Hospital South.

Hoosier volunteers have knitted more than 3,000 caps that will be used in more than 40 hospitals in the state.

The organization says heart disease is the number one killer of Americans and congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect in the country.