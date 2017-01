× Greenfield man charged with rape after alleged assault in Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. – A Greenfield man has been charged with rape after an “in-depth” investigation.

Fortville police issued a warrant for the arrest of 40-year-old Mark Warren Monday.

Warren was reportedly taken into custody without incident and taken to the Hancock County Jail, where he’s being held without bond.

Police say the alleged sexual assault occurred in Fortville on Jan 21.