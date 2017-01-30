× Grant County police looking for man wanted on 2 warrants

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Grant County are looking for a man wanted on a pair of warrants.

Derrick Newell, 36, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender as well as a probation violation.

Police said Newell is about 5’9” and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a $1,000 cash reward for information resulting in the arrest or indictment of people who commit felony crimes.