INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Driver error in not clearing a windshield led to a three-car, chain-reaction crash at Mitthoefer Road just south of 42nd Street Monday morning.

According to police, the driver of the car that initiated the crash failed to clear their car windows thereby limiting visibility. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

Four people were transported to area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Traffic has been restricted in area for the ongoing investigation and cleanup.