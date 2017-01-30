× Chances for Snow This Week

A series of cold fronts will keep us colder this week. The first one arrives on Tuesday and as a result we’ll have gusty winds and temperatures will dip slightly after lunchtime. Expect light rain and a few flurries as we cool down during the day. Another chance for flurries will come on Wednesday as a weak wave moves across the state. We’ll be much colder for Thursday through Saturday with highs near freezing and lows near 20 degrees. The weekend forecast bears watching as a strong system from the southwest interacts with cold air across the Ohio Valley. This combination could bring accumulating snow for Sunday.

January will end with temps above average.

The first week of February will be a cold one.

We will have chances for snow this week.

Temperatures will fall Tuesday.

We’ll have a few flurries on Wednesday.

We’ll have a dry, cold Thursday.

We’ll have a dry, cold Friday.

We’ll have a dry, cold Saturday.

Snow may accumulate across the area on Sunday.