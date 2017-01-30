BREAKING: Mosque president says 5 dead in Quebec City shooting

Posted 12:06 am, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 12:07AM, January 30, 2017
breaking-now-cbs4-2

QUEBEC CITY (AP) _ The president of a Quebec City mosque says five are dead in the shooting in his mosque in the provincial capital.

Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre President Mohamed Yangui confirmed the number of dead late Sunday in a telephone call. Authorities did not confirm the number of fatalities.

Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects have been arrested. Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act “barbaric violence” and expressed solidarity with the victims’ families.

