14-year-old boy fatally shot near Popeyes on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD homicides detectives are investigating a shooting outside of a Popeyes restaurant that killed a 14-year-old boy Monday night.

Police were called to the scene in the 3000 block of west 16th Street just after 7 p.m.

Police tell CBS4 that the teenage victim was found unresponsive in the back parking lot. EMS arrived and rushed the victim to Riley’s Hospital for Children, but he passed away around 8:04 p.m.

Investigators say there was an individual walking with the victim at the time of the shooting. We’re told police have no suspect or vehicle description at this time.

The victim’s name will be released once his family has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477(TIPS) or 800-222-8477(TIPS).