Snow comes to an end; Coldest night in three weeks

While snow has been falling for several hours today throughout central Indiana, most locations have less than a half inch of snow. At the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, the official snow total is 0.1″.

Snow showers will taper off this evening and a few snow flurries will be possible through the overnight.

The bigger story tonight will be temperatures. We will fall in to the teens by early Monday morning. This will be the first time in three weeks temperatures have dipped this low. Wind chills will be near 10° Monday morning.

Temperatures begin to slowly warm by afternoon in to the middle 30°s. A warm front will pass turning our winds out of the south and temperatures should continue to rise late Monday in to Tuesday morning. As the warm front passes, a little sleet changing to rain may be possible.

Looking over the next week, no significant snow chances appear to be coming. There is a chance we could see snow flurries or snow showers Wednesday as another upper-level “wave” slides through the state. It looks like another chance for snow falling will be Friday and again Sunday. Stay tuned!