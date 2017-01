× Metro police investigating double shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the city’s east side early Sunday left two victims wounded.

Police say James Allen, 60, and Dominique Davis, 38, were shot at a residence in the 2800 block of E. Michigan St. about 1:30 a.m. One victim suffered gunshot wounds to the arms. The other was shot in the back. Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.