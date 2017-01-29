Indiana’s U.S. senators react to Trump immigration ban as federal judge blocks part of the executive order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- A federal judge in New York blocked parts of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration late Saturday night, barring the government from deporting any refugees or others detained at U.S. airports who quickly became caught up by the president's action.

In Indiana, no immediate arrivals appeared imminent, but an official with Indianapolis-based Exodus Refuge Immigration said a Syrian family of three was expected to arrive in the coming weeks, which is now on hold, along with other family members of refugees already settled in the Hooiser state.

"President Trump took this action with seemingly no regard for the persecuted people and their families that it would affect," Cole Varga said in an email, the group's executive director.

Before the federal judge's ruing, both U.S. Senators from Indiana - Republican Todd Young and Democrat Joe Donnelly - responded to the executive order.

Their full statements to CBS4 appear below.

From Sen. Todd Young:

"The federal government has no more important responsibility than protecting the American people, and refugees from any country should only be permitted to enter the United States if we are certain they do not represent a threat to our citizens I look forward to carefully analyzing this temporary executive order and its effects, and working with this new administration and my colleagues in Congress to keep America safe while finally ending the unspeakable suffering of the Syrian people. I want to ensure that the administration's new policy allows Iraqis and Afghanis who faithfully supported our troops and who face threats to their safety -- and who do not represent a terrorist threat -- are able to come to the United States."

From Sen. Joe Donnelly: