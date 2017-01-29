Indiana medical marijuana proponents take hope in bill hearing

Posted 2:11 pm, January 29, 2017, by
Marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS — When an Indiana Senate committee heard testimony on a medical marijuana-related bill, some proponents saw a glimmer of hope.

The measure would create a pilot program for “hemp oil” derived from cannabis plants, a far cry from a comprehensive medical marijuana program. But to supporters it marks a significant shift after years of medical marijuana-related bills dying in the Senate.

The state is among the last to forbid even the use of such marijuana extracts low in THC and high in cannabidiol, CBD, which studies suggest may help reduce epileptic seizures.

One of SB15’s co-authors, Republican Sen. Blake Doriot, says he sees the value if it can help children who suffer from severe epilepsy. His son had seizures for about a year and a half as a child. He says it was “pure terror” and out of his control.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s