Indiana man charged in dad’s killing to use insanity defense

Posted 5:13 pm, January 29, 2017, by
gavel-web

AUBURN, Ind. — A northeast Indiana man charged with killing his father plans to use an insanity defense when he goes to trial.

Branston Secrest’s attorney has filed a notice indicating that his client will use an insanity defense because he has a significant history of mental illness.

The Journal Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2kCvnQW ) that a DeKalb County judge has appointed two physicians to examine the 20-year-old Secrest.

Authorities say Secrest shot his 45-year-old father, Keith Allen Secrest, 13 times in his Garrett home on Dec. 6.

Police say Secrest then took his parents’ car. He was captured in Fort Wayne following a car and foot chase.

Court records indicate that Secrest told police he shot his father because his father had accused him of stealing a dirt bike and was choking him.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s