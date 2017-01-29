IN Focus: The press & the President battle during Trump’s first week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - President Donald Trump's first full week in office was marked by several major news stories and controversies, along with a growing feud with the press regarding inauguration crowd size and claims of voter fraud.

In the video above, former Indiana Trump campaign vice-chair Tony Samuel and former network news reporter Phil Bremen discuss the emerging battle between the press and the President, sparked by a contentious first press conference at the White House last weekend.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also made news last weekend when she suggested White House press secretary Sean Spicer was delivering "alternative facts" to the press about the crowd size at Trump's swearing in ceremony.