IN Focus: The press & the President battle during Trump’s first week

Posted 8:49 am, January 29, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS - President Donald Trump's first full week in office was marked by several major news stories and controversies, along with a growing feud with the press regarding inauguration crowd size and claims of voter fraud.

In the video above, former Indiana Trump campaign vice-chair Tony Samuel and former network news reporter Phil Bremen discuss the emerging battle between the press and the President, sparked by a contentious first press conference at the White House last weekend.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also made news last weekend when she suggested White House press secretary Sean Spicer was delivering "alternative facts" to the press about the crowd size at Trump's swearing in ceremony.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s