× IMPD investigating fatal shooting outside Bu Da Lounge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man just east of Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.

It happened at 3 a.m. in the 100 block of E. Market St. outside the Bu Da Lounge.

A confrontation involving a large number of people escalated outside the club and someone fired a gunshot which hit the 31-year-old victim in the upper body, according to investigators on the scene.

When police arrived they were met by a large, unruly crowd in the street, many of whom then traveled to Eskenazi Hospital, where the victim had been taken by ambulance and later died. Police were requested at the hospital to help control the crowd.

Police say the type of firearm is unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-TIPS(8477).