× IMPD investigating fatal shooting on Market St. downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are on the scene of a fatal shooting just east of Monument Circle downtown.

It happened at 3 a.m. in the 100 block of E. Market St. When police arrived they encountered a large disturbance involving onlookers. When the victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, a large group of people also made its way to the hospital where police were called to maintain control.

This is a developing story and we will update with additional information as it becomes available.