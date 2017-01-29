IMPD investigating fatal shooting on Market St. downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are on the scene of a fatal shooting just east of Monument Circle downtown.
It happened at 3 a.m. in the 100 block of E. Market St. When police arrived they encountered a large disturbance involving onlookers. When the victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, a large group of people also made its way to the hospital where police were called to maintain control.
This is a developing story and we will update with additional information as it becomes available.
39.768478 -86.156217