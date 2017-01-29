× IMPD: Drugs, guns and cash found during narcotics arrest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Drugs, guns and cash were among the items seized in an IMPD narcotics arrest that resulted in three arrests on the city’s east side.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police served a search warrant at a residence in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue.

IMPD SWAT made a forced entry into the home and took three men into custody.

The three men were identified as Marlon Eaves, 46-year-old Deven Brown, and 56-year-old Deno Hawkins.

During a search of the home, police seized crack cocaine, marijuana, Zanax pills, three handguns, a handgun conversion kit, cocaine manufacturing paraphernalia, and $14,324 in cash.

All three men were arrested on a variety of drug and weapons charges. The Marion County Prosecutor will review the case and make a final charging decision.