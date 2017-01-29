IKEA beach chairs recalled due to ‘fingertip amputation hazards’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is recalling a beach chair globally after receiving reports that it can collapse and cause injury, such as by pinching fingers.

“The beach chairs can collapse, posing fall and fingertip amputation hazards,” said IKEA in a statement.

IKEA urges customers with any model of Mysingso beach chair to return them before Jan. 31 for a full refund without proof of purchase.

The company said Tuesday it had received five reports from Finland, Germany, the United States, Denmark and Australia in which users sustained injuries.

IKEA, a leading global home furnishings group, has more than 300 stores in 27 countries. Its parent company is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

