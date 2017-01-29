George’s big night leads Pacers to 120-101 rout of Rockets

Paul George (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George had 33 points and nine rebounds while hounding James Harden on defense most of the night, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 120-101 rout of the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Indiana has won three straight.

Clearly, Harden was not himself on the last leg of a five-game road trip. He was 3 of 17 from the field, 2 of 10 on 3-pointers, and scored 15 points with eight turnovers. Harden also had five rebounds and eight assists.

Ryan Anderson led the Rockets with 27 points.

