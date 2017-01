× Chiefs’ Chris Ballard hired as new general manager of Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts have announced that they have hired Chris Ballard as their new general manager.

We have hired Chris Ballard as the Colts General Manager: https://t.co/YxMpIAxMBV pic.twitter.com/wIcpseC4zC — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 29, 2017

Ballard will replace Ryan Grigson, who was fired last Saturday. He was previously the director of football operations with the Kansas City Chiefs.

