Watch as police chase escaped ponies through Indianapolis streets

Posted 2:40 pm, January 28, 2017, by , Updated at 03:03PM, January 28, 2017
untitled

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers on the northeast side had to hold their horses Saturday morning as Indianapolis police officers worked to wrangle at least two ponies.

Officers were called to the incident near the intersection of 46th Street and Binford Blvd. around 11:18 a.m.

Dispatch says they believe the horses belonged to stables near the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Police have not said whether the animals were captured or not.

Below are videos of the “low speed chase” submitted by CBS4 viewers:

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

