× Southport Police vehicle struck by suspected drunk driver

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –A Southport Police officer was conducting a traffic stop early Saturday when his marked police vehicle was suddenly struck from behind.

The traffic stop was in the 6100 block of Madison Avenue around 4 a.m.

The police vehicle had its emergency lights activated at the time.

The impact of the crash pushed the police car into the rear of the stopped vehicle.

According to police, 28-year-old Natalie Clements was driving the striking vehicle. She was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Clements refused to submit to a chemical test.

There were no injuries reported.