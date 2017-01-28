Rescue selling T-shirts to raise money for puppies rescued from dumpster by IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – T-shirts are being sold to raise money for seven puppies rescued from a freezing dumpster by an IMPD officer in December.

Officer Scott Charleswood heard the dogs crying while responding to a call on the northeast side, so he started searching through trash bags. That’s when he made the shocking discovery.

“I took them one at a time back to the car and wrapped them in (my) jacket and cranked the heat up in my car,” Charleswood said.

The officers then took puppies to Every Dog Counts Rescue, where they’ve been ever since, growing stronger day-by-day. Now, the dogs are nearly ready for their new forever homes.

The resilient puppies have inspired the rescue “with their will to live and the happy, sweet personalities that come out more each day.”

To celebrate the puppies, 14-year-old Riley Newton created artwork featuring each dog, Yumi, Tess, HarveySue, Zuma, Marshall, Skye and Chase.

That artwork is now being displayed on t-shirts being sold to raise money veterinary care for the seven puppies and other sick and injured animals at Every Dog Counts Rescue. The shirts also feature the message “don’t let love go to waste – adopt!” The prices for the shirts run from $22 to $24 and can be purchased here.