One person is dead following a shooting on the city’s southeast side.

It happened about 10:45 p.m. Saturday in an alley near Southeastern Ave. Police were called to the 300 block of State Ave., where they found the body of a male in his late twenties to early thirties. He was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Investigators are securing a warrant for a possible suspect identified only as a nearby neighbor.