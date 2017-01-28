Minor snow accumulation expected through Sunday night

We are keeping eyes on an upper-level wave moving south out of Canada tonight.  The wave will help spark snow showers in central Indiana Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.

Latest data suggests snow will hold off until late afternoon – after 4pm.

Computer model projection of satellite and radar images at 6pm Sunday.

If you get caught under one of the snow “cells”, the snow may be intense for a few moments.  Computer models suggest the intensity of the snowfall will increase in east-central Indiana between 4pm and 9pm.

Snowfall intensity forecast for Muncie.

At this time it does not look like this will be a signifcant snow for central Indiana.  Generally speaking, up to an inch of snow will be possible through late Sunday night.

Computer model snow accumulation projections.

The above graph shows how much snow is projected by various computer models.  Most computer models are zeroing in on the half inch to 3/4″.

