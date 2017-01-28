× IU international students warned not to travel abroad

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana University is advising its international students from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen not to travel outside the United States at this time.

The advisory follows President Trump’s executive order signed on Friday banning entry for citizens of these seven countries for at least 90 days.

The IU Office of International Services has set up a page to offer the most recent information and guidance for international students.

According to the web site, The U.S. has suspended the visa interview waiver program. This means that if you will be traveling outside of the U.S. and need to apply for a new visa to return, you should allow plenty of time for visa processing as interview wait times are expected to increase significantly.

Additionally, the executive order bans entry for at least 90 days for nationals from the seven countries. Persons from one of these countries can stay in the U.S. provided they maintain their current visa status.

Information sessions providing the most recent information and guidance have been set up for Tuesday, January 31 and Thursday February 2 at the Indiana Memorial Union State Room East from 5 to 7 p.m.