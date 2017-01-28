× Investigators searching for suspects after determining fatal Flora fire was intentionally set

FLORA, Ind. – Authorities now believe a Flora house fire that killed four young sisters was intentionally set, according to the Carroll County sheriff.

Saturday, investigators with the State Fire Marshal said the Nov. 21 fire was ruled incendiary after accelerants were found in several locations of the home.

Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 100 block of East Columbia Street around 4 a.m. State police said Keyana Davis, 11, Keyara Phillips, 9, Kerriele McDonald, 7, and Konnie Welch, 5, were trapped inside the home when they arrived. They died as a result.

Their mother was airlifted to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

Two officers were also injured, one from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, and one from the Flora Police Department. Both officers have since been released from the hospital and have returned to work.

There are no suspects at this time, so officers are asking for the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding the crime.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Indiana State Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Callers may receive up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.