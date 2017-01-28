Indiana State University group working toward smoking ban

Posted 5:03 pm, January 28, 2017, by , Updated at 05:34PM, January 28, 2017
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A student-led organization at Indiana State University is working to make the university a smoke-free, tobacco-free campus.

The (Terre Haute) Tribune Star (http://bit.ly/2kfSro4 ) reports Tobacco-Free Blue was founded last spring to advocate for more limits at the university’s Terre Haute campus, which is primarily tobacco free but has some outdoor designated smoking areas. The current policy also allows people to smoke in private vehicles while on campus.

Tobacco-Free Blue’s proposal calls for the campus to be completely smoke free and tobacco free, including e-cigarettes and all tobacco products. Designated smoking areas and smoking in private vehicles would no longer be allowed.

The student group plans to meet with university president Dan Bradley later this month to discuss the proposal.

