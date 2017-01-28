× Health experts: Indiana flu season currently ranked minimal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health says emergency rooms around the state report the number of flu cases is currently below the norm.

The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2jgOKBU ) that there have been nine flu-related deaths, up from one death this time last year. However that’s far fewer than in recent years. Indiana flu activity was classified as minimal for the third week of January. The flu season runs from October through May and last season ended with 69 flu deaths in Indiana.

Allen County health commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan says the slight rise in deaths could be because the current predominant flu strain is often associated with more severe illness.

Health officials say as of Jan. 21 state health care providers reported fewer than 2 percent of patients with flu symptoms.