The cold continues with additional snow chances heading into the weekend

You may need an extra cup of hot coffee to get you through this cold winter day! We’ll top out at 32 degrees and hang onto the clouds. After a snowy start, snow showers will taper off by mid-morning but they will return again in the evening. You can expect wind chills to remain in the teens throughout the afternoon with a NW breeze at 10-20 mph.

The weekend will remain cold. A few flurries are possible on Saturday, but overall it will be quiet. Sunday our next storm system arrives! This will bring snow showers during the afternoon and they will continue into the evening. We CAN expect some light accumulation Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures won’t make it out of the 20s.

Next week, the cold continues with the exception of Tuesday. More snow chances return mid-week.