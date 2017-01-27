× Suspect located after vehicle plows into Speedway apartment building

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A 9-1-1 call brought Speedway police to Hermitage Apartments early Friday where a vehicle had struck a residence building.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hermitage Way where investigators found considerable damage done to an entryway of the building and nearby apartment. That apartment was vacant, and no surrounding residents were injured.

Following a brief search, officers found the suspected vehicle involved–a black four-door sedan–parked nearby. At the time, the vehicle was unoccupied. Shortly thereafter an unidentified suspect was found in the 5600 block of W. 22nd St.

Speedway Fire Department and Code Enforcement were called to ensure the structural integrity of the building. While the building is safe, the attached balcony had to be removed.