Proposal to place satanic monument on Arkansas Capitol grounds gets public hearing

Posted 4:13 pm, January 27, 2017, by , Updated at 04:15PM, January 27, 2017
Baphomet statue (Photo courtesy Satanic Temple via WSBT)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A proposal to erect a satanic monument on the Arkansas state Capitol grounds has advanced to a public hearing.

A subcommittee of the state Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission on Wednesday cleared the proposal by the Satanic Temple to build a Baphomet statue. A date has not been set for the public hearing, but a spokeswoman said it’ll likely be held after this year’s legislative session.

The proposal was made in response to a privately funded Ten Commandments monument lawmakers approved last year. A public hearing was held last month on that proposal, but a date has not been set for the commission to vote on the Ten Commandments display.

The Baphomet proposal would still need to be authorized by the Legislature even if it’s approved by the commission.

