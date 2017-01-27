Police: Lawrence man out on bail in theft case caught breaking into neighbor’s home

Posted 9:50 pm, January 27, 2017, by
Police arrest Michael Allison on Jan. 27, 2017.

Police arrest Michael Allison on Jan. 27, 2017.

LAWRENCE, Ind.– Police say a man previously arrested for stealing packages from front porches in Lawrence is behind bars once again.

Michael Allison, 30, was spotted by a resident in the 6800 block of Bittersweet Lane on Friday, allegedly crawling through a neighbor’s window.

The witness called police and officers arrived to catch him in the act.

Michael Allison

Michael Allison

In December, Allison was arrested on theft charges after police said he admitted to staling packages from doorsteps in Lawrence. Detectives gave credit to tips from citizens in that case as well.

Allison was out of jail on bond awaiting his trial in the cases of package theft when he was arrested Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s