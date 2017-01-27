× Police: Lawrence man out on bail in theft case caught breaking into neighbor’s home

LAWRENCE, Ind.– Police say a man previously arrested for stealing packages from front porches in Lawrence is behind bars once again.

Michael Allison, 30, was spotted by a resident in the 6800 block of Bittersweet Lane on Friday, allegedly crawling through a neighbor’s window.

The witness called police and officers arrived to catch him in the act.

In December, Allison was arrested on theft charges after police said he admitted to staling packages from doorsteps in Lawrence. Detectives gave credit to tips from citizens in that case as well.

Allison was out of jail on bond awaiting his trial in the cases of package theft when he was arrested Friday.