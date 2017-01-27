Click here for school closings and delays

Police investigate crash involving multiple vehicles, 2 IndyGo buses on near west side

Posted 6:43 am, January 27, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles and two IndyGo buses on the near west side.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. near the Indianapolis Zoo at White River West Drive and Washington Street.

It is unknown at this time whether anyone involved in the crash suffered any injuries. A FOX59 photographer at the scene said the roads are very slick in that area.

Traffic is moving through the area at this time, but you should expect some backups as rush hour begins.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s